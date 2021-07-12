FINRA asked that member firms notify their risk-monitoring analysts if the firms currently engage in, or intend to engage in, any activities involving digital assets.
In the regulatory notice, FINRA requested continuing disclosures on:
- transactions in digital assets, pooled funds investing in digital assets and derivatives (e.g., futures and options) tied to digital assets;
- participation in an initial or secondary offering of digital assets (e.g., an initial coin offering ("ICO") or pre-ICO);
- the management of a platform for the secondary trading of digital assets;
- the acceptance of cryptocurrencies (e.g., Bitcoin) from customers;
- the mining of cryptocurrencies;
- clearance and settlement services for cryptocurrencies; and
- the use of blockchain technology, particularly when recording cryptocurrencies using distributed ledger technology.
Primary Sources
- FINRA Regulatory Notice 21-25: FINRA Continues to Encourage Firms to Notify FINRA if They Engage in Activities Related to Digital Assets
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.