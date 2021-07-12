FINRA asked that member firms notify their risk-monitoring analysts if the firms currently engage in, or intend to engage in, any activities involving digital assets.

In the regulatory notice, FINRA requested continuing disclosures on:

transactions in digital assets, pooled funds investing in digital assets and derivatives (e.g., futures and options) tied to digital assets;

participation in an initial or secondary offering of digital assets (e.g., an initial coin offering ("ICO") or pre-ICO);

the management of a platform for the secondary trading of digital assets;

the acceptance of cryptocurrencies (e.g., Bitcoin) from customers;

the mining of cryptocurrencies;

clearance and settlement services for cryptocurrencies; and

the use of blockchain technology, particularly when recording cryptocurrencies using distributed ledger technology.

