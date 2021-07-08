The recent US$69 million sale of an "NFT" by digital artist Beeple in March 2021 generated considerable attention, both within and outside the realm of art. NFTs are digitally unique "non-fungible tokens," based on block chain technology, that are used to manage the IP rights of artists in underlying works. New and innovative uses for NFTs are arising now across a variety of industries. As discussed by our colleagues, such uses present a host of potential legal issues in the uncharted territory surrounding these digital assets. Read more here.

