Mayer Brown's Fintech group brings together an integrated multipractice team to support clients with transactions, disputes and regulatory matters at the intersection of financial services and technology. The third edition of The Fintech Quarterly covers Mayer Brown's Fintech-related videos, webinars, articles, legal updates and podcasts from March 2021 to May 2021. To be added to our Fintech mailing list, request additional information or share feedback about this or other Mayer Brown Fintech content, please reach out to us at Fintech@mayerbrown.com.
In this edition:
- Recently-joined Northern California partner Vivek Mohan and partner Marina Aronchik speak with Tech Talks host Julian Dibbell about practical approaches for companies to evaluate and account for regulatory and compliance risks when evaluating, licensing and implementing AI solutions. [Under Podcasts, see "Contracting for AI in the Evolving Regulatory Landscape"]
- Former Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) Deputy Enforcement Director (now partner) Ori Lev and partner Stephanie Robinson discuss what to expect from CFPB director-nominee Rohit Chopra, including the Bureau's general approach to enforcement, renewed focus on fair lending, other priority areas of supervisory and enforcement focus, and likely regulatory developments. [Under Podcasts, see "The CFPB: Looking Back and Ahead"]
- Former Assistant United States Attorneys Glen Kopp and Jason Linder, partner Glenn Vanzura and associate Bradley Cohen write about special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) enforcement and litigation risks [Under Articles and Legal Updates, see "Mitigating SPAC Enforcement and Litigation Risks"]; while webinar panelists Christopher Houpt, Brian Massengill, and Anna Pinedo discuss SEC scrutiny of SPACs and mitigating potential liability for offering participants. [Under Videos and Webinars, see "Special Purpose Acquisition Companies Under SEC Scrutiny: Mitigating Potential Liability for Offering Participants"]
- Antitrust partner Jessica Michaels writes in Law360 that recent DOJ and FTC enforcement actions should serve as a warning that companies in all sectors can expect close scrutiny of deals involving nascent competitors. [Under Articles and Legal Updates, see "Cos. Buying Nascent Rivals Should Beware Antitrust Scrutiny"]
- M&A partner Joe Castelluccio writes in CoinDesk that, given the rise in prices, it won't be long before we see M&A transactions in crypto. [Under Articles and Legal Updates, see "M&A Using Crypto? Here's How to Make It Work"]
