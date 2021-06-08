A U.S. company specializing in managing electronic agreements recently announced its acquisition of a startup specializing in "smart agreements" (SAs). Like smart contracts, SAs use computer code to execute tasks automatically to promote efficiency and lower costs. SAs also have the ability to integrate with blockchain systems. The startup's technology will be used for the company's Agreement Cloud platform, which can help parties catch erroneous data in a contract or agreement.

The Blockchain in Transport Alliance (BiTA) recently introduced a new open-source collaboration platform to promote supply chain efficiency. According to a press release, BiTA's collaboration platform will be the new workspace to provide feedback, iterate on works in progress and distribute new BiTA standards.

For more information, please refer to the following links:

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.