Last week Securitize announced the launch of Securitize Capital, which will serve as an investment manager of digital asset funds for institutional and accredited investors seeking exposure to cryptocurrencies and decentralized finance. Securitize Capital plans to launch two digital asset funds in early June. In a related development, the innovation and ventures unit of a major multinational financial services firm is reportedly working with the parent company of digital asset platform OSL to launch a new digital assets brokerage and exchange. The new venture will focus on providing investors access to digital asset liquidity pools.

According to a recently released report by PYMNTS and a major U.S. cryptocurrency payments provider, 18 percent of adults in the U.S. plan to make purchases using cryptocurrencies this year. Approximately 25 percent of those who currently own cryptocurrency have used cryptocurrency to pay for day-to-day goods such as groceries and streaming services. The report also cites research indicating that 12 percent of consumers currently own at least one cryptocurrency. As to demographics, the report indicates that 19 percent of millennials own cryptocurrency and that men are more likely than women to invest in the digital asset space.

This week Coinbase announced that consumers can use the Coinbase Card, a debit card that allows cryptocurrency to be used for payments and purchases, to make cryptocurrency mobile payments, in partnership with two major mobile app payment providers. In other crypto payments news, a large Mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience store chain recently announced plans to accept cryptocurrency payments, citing increased adoption of cryptocurrencies by the mass public as well as improved security.

For more information, please refer to the following links:

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.