After reviewing how blockchain technology operates and the pandemic's impact on its use, we discuss the technology's main benefits and regulatory risks; its use in digital identity, anti-money laundering compliance, preventing wire transfer fraud, peer-to-peer lending, and decentralized finance; the role of "smart contracts" in consumer finance; how various companies are using the technology; and the technology's link to cryptocurrency protocols.

Ballard Spahr Senior Counsel Alan Kaplinsky hosts the conversation.

