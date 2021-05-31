Earlier this week, the European Central Bank published a comprehensive analysis of its public survey on a digital euro, confirming that, by and large, what the public and professionals most desire from a digital currency is privacy. While 43 percent of respondents said privacy is the most important feature of a digital euro, fewer than one in 10 responses of members of the public showed support for full anonymity. Security was the second-most-important issue flagged by respondents. Absent from the responses was any discussion of Bitcoin's continually rising power consumption: according to a report by a major U.S. bank, Bitcoin is consuming 66 times more electricity than it did in 2015. However, the Bitcoin Network's electricity usage lags far behind its price, which has risen by around 170 times over that same period.

