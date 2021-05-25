This week, a large U.S. trading card company, in partnership with a major U.S. professional sports organization, announced plans to release flagship baseball cards in the form of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), to be released on the Wax blockchain. The NFTs are set to launch on April 20, 2021, allowing consumers to "[b]uy, sell, and trade exclusive, officially licensed NFTs featuring modern-day stars in new and classic ... card designs." According to reports, the trading card company launched a low-profile test run of NFTs last year.

Last week, a large Chinese mobile streaming platform launched a strategic alliance through its wholly owned subsidiary and a global digital marketing promotions, rebates and loyalty solutions provider. The alliance seeks to leverage the in-app digital currency solutions offered by the Chinese subsidiary and the loyalty rewards system offered by the digital marketing promotions provider, allowing streamers the opportunity to earn points by generating engagement. Points generated through such use could be redeemed for digital rewards, including bitcoin and retailer gift cards, and in-app digital currency. In addition, the alliance seeks to provide a pathway for streamers to launch their own NFTs and allow users to use in-app points to bid on NFT "mementos" from their favorite streamers.

For more information, please refer to the following links:

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.