A broker-dealer registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) recently petitioned the SEC for rulemaking regarding non-fungible tokens (NFTs). According to the petition, the issue of when an NFT is a security is unclear and requires analysis by qualified legal counsel, which is cost-prohibitive to early-stage companies, which are the main drivers of innovation in the fintech space. The petition states that an NFT that is a security triggers the securities regulatory regime, which could also require companies with activities that involve NFTs to register as a broker-dealer, an exchange or an alternative trading system. The petitioner notes that NFTs have not been the subject of SEC interpretative guidance and the SEC has not initiated an enforcement action against the creator of an NFT or the operator of a platform that facilitates the offer and sale of NFTs. Consequently, the petitioner requests that the SEC publish a concept release on the regulation of NFTs and propose rules to address when NFTs are securities, to bring clarity to the market.

Dapper Labs, creator of NBA Top Shot, a digital marketplace for NFTs sold as collectible highlight videos called "moments," is being sued in a private class action lawsuit, with plaintiffs asserting that the NFT Top Shot moments are securities. The basis of the lawsuit centers on the argument that the Top Shot NFTs are securities because they satisfy the Howey Test - a four-pronged analysis that courts and the SEC use to determine whether an instrument is a type of security called an investment contract. Among other things, the complaint alleges that Dapper Labs "used their control over the platform to prevent investors from cashing out" their NFT purchases.

Across the pond, an English soccer club recently announced plans to launch its own NFT collection to commemorate its Premier League title victory. The collection includes four pieces by artist Jon Noorlander, with one of the NFTs available to fans via a sweepstakes. The collection is being offered on the NFT marketplace, MakersPlace, starting May 24.

