The California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation announced earlier this month that it has hired Christina Tetreault to lead the new Office of Financial Technology and Innovation. The hiring of Ms.Tetreault is particularly significant because, according to the DFPI's press release, “[t]he announcement finalizes hiring for the most critical positions needed to stand up major offices and divisions to carry out the California Consumer Financial Protection Law which took effect Jan. 1.”

Ms. Tetreault most recently served as Manager of Financial Policy for Consumer Reports. She is an attorney with expertise in emerging financial technologies and financial data use. Ms. Tetreault is also a member of the FDIC's Advisory Committee on Economic Inclusion.

The two other key positions recently filled by the DFPI are the leaders of the Consumer Financial Protection Division and the Office of the Ombuds. The DFPI has described Suzanne Martindale, who has been hired to lead the Consumer Financial Protection Division, as “a veteran consumer advocate and key architect of the new law.” Like Ms. Tetreault, Ms. Martindale also came to the DFPI from Consumer Reports where she served as Senior Policy Counsel and Western States Legislative Manager.

The DFPI has hired Brian Gould to lead the newly created Office of the Ombuds. He most recently served in the Office of State Treasurer.

