ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

self

In this episode of MoFo Perspectives, MoFo corporate partner and blockchain co-chair Dario de Martino speaks with MoFo IP partner Joyce Liou and Stanford Law School professor and MoFo of counsel Paul Goldstein about the emerging popularity of NFTs and the IP issues raised by them.

Because of the generality of this update, the information provided herein may not be applicable in all situations and should not be acted upon without specific legal advice based on particular situations.

© Morrison & Foerster LLP. All rights reserved