Ep10. Transatlantic perspectives on anti-money laundering (AML) enforcement

Our tenth episode of the Withers talks: cryptocurrency podcast, 'Transatlantic perspectives on anti-money laundering enforcement,' focuses on current AML rules, regulatory regime enforcement and the future of AML enforcement in the US and UK related to cryptocurrency. In this episode, podcast host Charles Kolstad is joined by Harvey Knight, partner on our financial services regulatory team in London, and Chris LaVigne, partner on our litigation and arbitration team in our New York office.

Harvey highlights the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)'s registration system for AML purposes, its current status and its future outlook. Chris discusses the US Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN)'s increasing focus on AML laws for crypto companies in the US, the regulatory push for AML enforcement on crypto-related crimes, and the latest with the SEC's lawsuit against Ripple Labs Inc. over an alleged unregistered, ongoing digital asset securities offering.

For this and more, listen in on this interesting and informative transatlantic discussion on cryptocurrency and anti-money laundering enforcement. We hope you enjoy the episode.

