Last week, Mick Jagger auctioned an NFT to support indie music venues. The token includes a 30-second visual of a person running through skulls with "Eazy Sleazy" (a song recently released by Jagger and Dave Grohl) playing in the background. The token sold via a 24-hour auction on Nifty Gateway and fetched a price of $50,000. Proceeds went to two local charities that support independent music venues in the United Kingdom and the United States (Music Venue Trust and the National Independent Venue Association).

Another charitable NFT depicting Edward Snowden auctioned for $5.44 million on Foundation (a platform that facilitates NFT auctions) last week. The token is called "Stay Free," and the $5.44 million closing bid makes it one of the most expensive NFT sales. Like "Eazy Sleazy," proceeds from "Stay Free" will go to charity – this time to the Freedom of the Press Foundation. The NFT is based on a photo by the visual artist Platon and includes Snowden's face overlaying court documents related to the 2013 leak that exposed the NSA's domestic surveillance program.

The famed soccer player Pelé recently announced he will be launching his first NFT. The artists, Kingsletter and Visual Lab, have been working on the soccer player's digital trading card collection for months, and the first card will be released on May 2 with Ethernity Chain. Ethernity Chain was built on the Ethereum Network and specializes in donating proceeds from digital art to charitable causes. Ninety percent of proceeds from Pelé's collection will go to his namesake foundation.

