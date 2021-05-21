Webinar

Shearman & Sterling Family Office Group hosted a webinar discussion led by partner Donna Parisi with Anthony Saliba, CEO and founder of Matrix Holding Group. The webinar took place on Wednesday, May 19 at 11:00 am -12:00 pm ET.

This was the third installment of our family office webinar series focusing on digital asset investing. The discussion of this program focused on the normalization of digital assets as an institutional investment vehicle, custody and safekeeping, prime brokerage models for digital assets, the interoperability between different venues and different blockchains, and covered some of the specific challenges of digital assets vs. traditional equities.

