What is an NFT (Non-Fungible Token)? How are they created? Why would you collect digital files that anyone can obtain or view for free? This week on IP Goes Pop! fellow Volpe Koenig Shareholder Joseph Gushue returns to the podcast and joins Michael Snyder to talk about the ABCs of NFTs.

Michael and Joe break down some of the technical jargon behind NFTs and the basics of the blockchain, as they explore the current trends and future prospects of this technology and how it could impact the pop culture world.

Timestamps:

01:16 Traditional collectibles and the relation to NFTs

04:42 Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) introduction

06:51 What is the "Blockchain"?

08:56 Collectability of NFTs

09:55 Collections of NFTs

10:08 Artist Collects and NFTs

10:30 Larva Labs - Crypto Punks

10:50 CryptoKitties

11:39 NFTs as assets

14:35 How NFTs affect assigning value to digital assets

16:57 Uses for NFTs

17:25 "Smart" contracts and blockchain

21:59 Intellectual Property Rights in NFTs

24:09 NFTs in Pop Culture

24:23 NBA Top Shot | Officially Licensed Digital Collectibles

28:53 How Nike's Likely NFT Move Could Shake Up the Sneaker Resale Market (Footwear News, Apr 16, 2021)

35:41 NFTs for Events - sports, "NFL per view", traceability

