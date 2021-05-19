According to reports this week, a major U.S. investment bank has "opened up trading with non-deliverable forwards, a derivative tied to Bitcoin's price that pays out in cash." As part of the new offering, the bank will reportedly seek to protect itself from volatility by buying and selling bitcoin futures in block trades on a major U.S. futures exchange and through a partnership with a Chicago-based cryptocurrency over-the-counter trading firm. The same investment bank also recently executed the first trades through its newly launched cryptocurrency trading desk, according to sources.

Another U.S.-based investment firm has reportedly launched a new exchange-traded fund (ETF) in Europe that offers investments in cryptocurrencies and blockchain. The fund will reportedly track an index of companies that generate at least 50 percent of their revenue from digital assets or have 50 percent of their assets invested in digital asset holdings or projects.

According to recent reports, Bitfarms, a Canadian bitcoin mining firm, has been approved to list its shares on the Nasdaq Global Market. And in the private markets, tZERO, a registered broker-dealer and alternative trading system (BD-ATS), issued a press release to announce that it has formed partnerships with three firms that will enhance its BD-ATS services, which enable issuance and secondary trading of blockchain-based private securities.

