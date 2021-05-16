ARTICLE

My friend Judy Greenwald at BusinessInsurance.com reported a Cornerstone Research report entitled “SEC Cryptocurrency Enforcement” that the “…U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has brought 75 enforcement actions and 19 trading suspension orders against cryptocurrency participants between its first in July 2013 and the end of 2020.” The May 11, 2021 entitled “SEC has brought 75 cryptocurrency enforcement actions: Report” included these comments:

Of the 75 enforcement actions, 43 were litigated in U.S. district courts and 32 resolved as administrative proceedings within the SEC, according to the report. Eighty-one percent of the litigated cases involved an allegedly fraudulent scheme, the report said.

No surprise!

