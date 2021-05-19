This week, one of the world's leading derivatives marketplaces announced Micro Bitcoin futures, allowing investors the ability to avoid the high costs often associated with cryptocurrency investments and to "fine-tune" their cryptocurrency exposure. The offering adds to the company's existing cryptocurrency derivatives offerings.

A multinational financial services corporation recently released a digital assets data and analytics product that centralizes data and analytics tools in one place to help institutional investors navigate the digital asset landscape. Data aggregated by the tool is reportedly sourced from network, trading, social media activity, news and other digital asset research, and is combined with analytics capabilities to provide asset analysis. According to a press release, the new product will allow investors to make informed investment decisions and discover insights by monitoring market developments in a more sophisticated manner.

The first security token offering registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission closed this week. The Ethereum-based initial public offering was launched by INX, a trading platform for digital assets, and generated an estimated $85 million from over 7,200 investors. According to reports, "the exchange plans to offer cryptocurrency and digital securities trading."

Meanwhile, Decentralized Finance (DeFi), comprised primarily of lending, trading and betting activities executed on the blockchain, continues to grow, with recent reports tallying its market cap at approximately $128 billion. Originating on the Ethereum blockchain, DeFi has also blossomed on other networks, with reports estimating the total locked value of deposited cryptocurrency assets on Binance Chain at $38 billion.

