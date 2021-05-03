Cryptocurrencies and NFTs have enjoyed an increase in interest all over the world, including in Asia. In this episode of the Withers talks: cryptocurrency podcast, 'Investing in NFTs and crypto assets – practical perspectives from Asia,' podcast host Charles Kolstad is joined by three insightful guests who share their views on the landscape and hot topics related to cryptocurrencies and NFTs in Asia.

Podcast host Charles Kolstad is joined by Shaun Leong, international arbitration specialist with substantial experience in technology disputes in Withers' Singapore office, and by clients El Lee, board member and director of Onchain Custodian and Onchain Digital, and Shaun Djie, founder of Tokocrypto, the first regulated cryptocurrency exchange in Indonesia.

The episode opens with a discussion of the new token launched by Tokocrypto, TKO, and what it means for investors and the market. Our guests also discuss the rise and role of a custodian in protecting crypto investments and top considerations and risks for investors in NFTs in Asia, as well as the enforcement landscape in Singapore and Asia more broadly, where laws are developing quickly.

Listen to our speakers on this fascinating topic

