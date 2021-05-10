ARTICLE

This episode of the Withers talks: cryptocurrency podcast is titled, ‘What is the future of crypto regulation?,' and focuses on the regulatory landscape for enterprises in the cryptocurrency space as the new Biden administration gains its footing in 2021.

Podcast host Charles Kolstad, tax and corporate partner in Withers' Los Angeles office and noted author and speaker on cryptocurrency, and Christopher LaVigne, partner in Withers New York litigation team who has several enterprise clients in cryptocurrency, discuss key regulatory developments and enforcement activity affecting businesses that operate in the US, and what is on the horizon for enterprises in the areas of cryptocurrency regulation and enforcement.

