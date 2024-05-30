Changes To Indiana Child Support Guidelines

Whether a parent is establishing paternity, getting divorced, or dealing with post-dissolution matters, they want to know how much they will have to pay or how much they will receive in child support.

Understandably, parents want to know that information, and parents need to be aware of some major changes to the Indiana Child Support Guidelines ("Guidelines") which became effective on January 1, 2024.

How Much Will I Have to Pay in Child Support?

The Indiana Child Support Guideline changes are as follows:

Removal of the 6% Rule

The Guidelines no longer implement the 6% rule for uninsured health care expenses. The rule was outdated, and it required extensive record-keeping by the parents. Now, parents will share responsibility for uninsured healthcare expenses in proportion to their income shares unless otherwise agreed upon.

Calculating Parenting Time Credit for Varying Overnights

The Guidelines also introduced a new method for calculating the parenting time credit when one parent spends a different number of overnights with their children. This change recognizes that families have their own unique parenting time arrangements that work for their specific situation, which need to be considered for child support purposes.

Revisions to Weekly Support Schedules

The economic models for the Guidelines have been updated to be consistent with current income models, the cost of living, and current child-rearing costs. The new estimates in the schedules have led to increased child support obligations for parents across all income levels, except for those at the lowest income levels.

Additional Clarifications

In addition to the foregoing changes, there are other clarifications and explanations in the updated Guidelines, which include the following;

Submission of Child Support Obligation Worksheet and Deviations by Agreement

The Guidelines make it clear that a Child Support Obligation Worksheet ("Worksheet") must be provided, and any deviation from the Worksheet's rebuttably presumed obligation amount must be explained, regardless of whether the parents agreed to the deviation.

Birthing Expenses

The Guidelines also clarify that upon the establishment of paternity, a court will (not may) order the father to pay at least 50% of the reasonable expenses of the mother's pregnancy and childbirth. Those expenses now include both postpartum and postnatal expenses.

Overall, the changes made represent modern families and the economic circumstances faced by families and co-parents. The hope is that the changes, as well as the explanations and clarifications, will help simplify the process of establishing child support for Indiana parents.

