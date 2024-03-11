Step into the Tennessee Court of Appeals with Stuart Scott, as he defends a hard-won trial victory on behalf of a father who, upon discovering his paternal status, passionately sought to assert his parental rights. However, the case took a dramatic turn when the Department of Child Services (DCS) and a foster family tried to undermine these hard-fought rights, all stemming from the father's conscientious adherence to DCS directives. Scott, a seasoned family law attorney, skillfully tackles this complex case, unraveling the dynamics of parental rights amid regulatory compliance. Delve into the intricate intersection of family law and agency guidelines in this compelling courtroom drama. Click below to learn more.

