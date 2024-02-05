Pryor Cashman Partner Ronnie Schindel, co-chair of the Family Law Group, appeared on the Reality Life podcast to discuss the Sean Goldman abduction and its aftermath.

Ronnie and host Kate Casey revisited the story of how Goldman was taken to Brazil by his mother in 2004, leading to several years of court battles before his return to his father in 2009.

The case led to the Sean and David Goldman International Child Abduction Prevention and Return Act of 2014, a U.S. law that requires annual reporting from U.S. Department of State to Congress about compliance with the Hague Child Abduction Convention.

Learn more about the podcast and listen to Ronnie's episode using the links below.