Pryor Cashman Partners and Family Law Group co-chairs Judy Poller, Ronnie Schindel, and Donald Schuck have been ranked "Top Recommended" in the Spear's US Family Lawyers Index 2023, which spotlights the leading US-based family lawyers who work with high net worth (HNW) clients.

In its profile of Judy, Spear's notes that she is "the lawyer of choice for notable HNWs" and "frequently lectures on family law and appears in media commenting on legal issues. She has been named as one of the top family lawyers in the US on many occasions."

Ronnie is lauded in his Spear's profile: "His reputation as a 'formidable and skilled attorney' who 'works exceedingly hard for his clients' has afforded him a loyal clientele pool, many of which include prominent figures in the real estate, business and entertainment industries."

Spear's says of Donald, "He is a seasoned operator in handling complex family law cases through trial and appeal processes and 'resolving complex financial issues and the most sensitive child custody, reproductive rights and support matters.'"

Spear's notes that the "selection of top US family lawyers who work with HNWs" ranks lawyers who "understand the nuances of state-by-state court systems and are well-versed in the particular nuances of high-profile and financially complex work."

See the full index using the link below.

