Dimensions of Diversity host Lloyd Freeman brings in Minji Kim, a student at Boston University of Law, to have a chat about names and their ethical significance.

Deciding on a name for a child is not a simple process, especially in South Korea, where names represent concepts and symbolize wishes and plants parents want their children to become. South Korea, where Minji was born, is a country which deeply cares about the choosing of a name and its hidden meaning. On this episode, Minji describes the struggles of coming to the United States without an American name, incorrect pronunciations, funny nicknames and missing out of opportunities because people are afraid of getting her name wrong.

Listen to the Podcast

You can listen to Dimensions of Diversity in many places: on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts, and more.

