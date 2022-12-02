I'm flattered that my book will be the basis of an upcoming Zoom seminar about self care for foster parents and stepparents. If you have time on November 29, join the session.

The responsibility and complexity involved in raising someone else's child can seem overwhelming. Regardless of whether you're a stepparent, foster parent, or adoptive parent, it is on you to take on the challenge of caring for them and helping them to move forward while also meeting their unique emotional needs.

mailchi.mp/...

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.