ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

The responsibility and complexity involved in raising someone else's child can seem overwhelming. Regardless of whether you're a stepparent, foster parent, or adoptive parent, it is on you to take on the challenge of caring for them and helping them to move forward while also meeting their unique emotional needs.

I'm flattered that my book will be the basis of an upcoming Zoom seminar about self care for foster parents and stepparents. If you have time on November 29, join the session.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Family and Matrimonial from United States

2022 Year-End Estate Planning Advisory Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP During 2022, COVID-19, the war in Ukraine, global inflation, the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA), the uncertainty about the Build Back Better Act (BBBA)...

6 Estate Planning Questions, Answered Rudman Winchell Estate planning is a personalized process impacted by each individual's unique family and financial circumstances. Estate planning attorneys are often asked the following questions...

My Spouse Lied . . . I Got The Recording To Prove It McLane Middleton, Professional Association We live in a world that is captivated by technology.

Estate Planning For Special Assets Gallet Dreyer & Berkey A discussion of the unique issues to be considered when a client's estate planning goes beyond conventional assets such as a home, bank accounts and business interests, but also includes things like works of art,...

Why Do Lawyers Talk The Way They Do? (Podcast) Lowenstein Sandler Welcome back to season two of Splitting Heirs, Lowenstein Sandler's Trusts & Estates podcast. In this new episode, Warren Racusin is joined by partner...