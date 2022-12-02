United States:
Self-Care Zoom Seminar
02 December 2022
Taylor English Duma
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
I'm flattered that my book will be the basis of an upcoming
Zoom seminar about self care for foster parents and stepparents. If
you have time on November 29, join the session.
The responsibility and complexity involved in raising someone
else's child can seem overwhelming. Regardless of whether
you're a stepparent, foster parent, or adoptive parent, it is
on you to take on the challenge of caring for them and helping them
to move forward while also meeting their unique emotional
needs.
mailchi.mp/...
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Family and Matrimonial from United States
2022 Year-End Estate Planning Advisory
Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP
During 2022, COVID-19, the war in Ukraine, global inflation, the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA), the uncertainty about the Build Back Better Act (BBBA)...
6 Estate Planning Questions, Answered
Rudman Winchell
Estate planning is a personalized process impacted by each individual's unique family and financial circumstances. Estate planning attorneys are often asked the following questions...
Estate Planning For Special Assets
Gallet Dreyer & Berkey
A discussion of the unique issues to be considered when a client's estate planning goes beyond conventional assets such as a home, bank accounts and business interests, but also includes things like works of art,...