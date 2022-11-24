ARTICLE

Pryor Cashman Partner Judy Poller, who co-chairs the firm's Family Law Group, has been named to The Hollywood Reporter's 2022 Power Lawyers: Troubleshooters list.

Judy's Troubleshooters profile notes:

Poller says she urges her clients, who have included Scarlett Johansson and Drew Barrymore, to stay in the present and not think too far into the future. “It's a journey — get through where you are now,” says Poller, the New York-based co-chair of Pryor Cashman's Family Law Group. She observes that there's been more of a focus on resolving cases outside court through alternative dispute resolution, private judges and arbitration. She notes, “The courts in New York are so backlogged that it is now a given that if you are waiting for a court resolution, you will be waiting a very long time.”

In addition, Judy says that what she's grateful for this year is, “That we have moved past the pandemic and can work face-to- face with colleagues and hug lots of family members.”

In compiling the list, THR spotlights “the attorneys who help entertainment's A-listers fix their problems without fanfare” and “lawyers who have set themselves apart from their peers in criminal, family or trusts and estates law.”

