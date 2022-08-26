Pryor Cashman Partner Judith Poller, co-chair of the firm's Family Law Group, has been shortlisted by Spear's for Lawyer of the Year in the Family Law category.

Judy is one of eight finalists for the award, and the only U.S. lawyer on the shortlist. The winner will be announced in November 2022.

Judy's spot on the shortlist follows Spear's ranking her "Top Recommended" in the 2022 Spear's 500 Family Lawyers category, which spotlights the top service providers for high net-worth individuals (HNWs).

Learn more about the Spear's Lawyer of the Year shortlists using the link below.

