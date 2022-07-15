The 2022 edition of Chambers and Partners High Net Worth guide has given premier rankings to four Pryor Cashman partners and two practice groups. The firm's Art Law Group maintained its Band 1 ranking, and the Family Law Group earned a Band 2 ranking.

Four partners were ranked for their leading work for HNW clients:

The firm also received high marks in the guide's department rankings:

Art Law

Chambers received enthusiastic praise for the firm's Art Law Group from peers: "They are really an outstanding firm for art law matters. They are very well versed on the law and have deep experience."; "Whenever I see Pryor Cashman on the other side, I breathe a sigh of relief because they're just fantastic to have on the other side. They are professional, reasonable and excellent to deal with."

The group's co-chairs also got high marks: Megan Noh "is one of the smartest people that I know; she knows a lot about absolutely everything...She is brilliantly well informed, she works extraordinarily hard and she is excellent at thinking outside of the box."; "She is on top of all developments, she anticipates clients' needs and she is very experienced. She is such a pleasure to work with. She is very intelligent, very practical and very detailed."

William Charron is "an outstanding art lawyer."; "He is a wonderful lawyer. He is very knowledgeable, practical and a problem solver. He is a delight to have on the other side."; "I think he's a super impressive person. His knowledge and experience is second to none. He is always on top of developments, he is very detailed and a very practical and solution-driven lawyer."

Family Law

The Family Law Group earned excellent feedback from Chambers respondents: "Pryor Cashman has a great team for matrimonial matters."; "They have a very good department with solid matrimonial lawyers."

Peers praised the co-chairs' skill and experience: Judith Poller "is a fantastic lawyer...She is someone who I really enjoy having on the other side of a case because I know that things will go smoothly; she is tough but fair in her representation of clients."; "She has amazing client skills and such a calm demeanour. She is very knowledgeable and a great advocate. She is very talented."

Ronnie Schindel "is an excellent lawyer; he is very good at representing his clients' best interests."; "He is an incredible trial lawyer and his expertise is very impressive. He is incredibly thoughtful and creative."

