Author(s): Tenny Amin, Shayda Nassirian

Tune in as Tenny and Shayda talk all things pre-nups! In this episode you'll learn why you absolutely do need a prenup (even if you think you don't) as well as some practical things to include in your prenup that you probably haven't thought about! As promised, we go through some of the most infamous celebrity prenup clauses, from Jay-Z and Beyonce's pay per baby clause to Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's fidelity clause and much more. And of course, if you are curious to learn more about what went down during the infamous Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial last month you are not going to want to miss this episode as Tenny and Shayda cover it all.

Listen to the podcast here: https://anchor.fm/talglaw/episodes/Pre-Nups--Depp-v-Heard-Trial Wrap-Up-e1jphrh/a-a83bj8i

