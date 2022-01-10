ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Howard S. Krooks contributed an article to the Elder Law and Special Needs Law Journal, a publication of the Elder Law and Special Needs Law Section of the New York State Bar Association. The article, titled "The New York—Florida Connection: Key Developments and Differences in the States' Long-Term Care Planning Environment," discusses some recent developments and core differences between New York State and Florida from an elder law perspective and the kinds of issues elder law attorneys may need to address in connection with their clients determining whether to reside in New York or Florida. These issues include the differences in accessing care, planning to receive that care, eligibility for benefits to pay for that care, quality of care, and a wide range of other issues. This discussion is increasingly important as many people have reconsidered their living arrangements in the face of a global pandemic.

To read the article, see pages 8-16 here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.