ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The drafting and negotiation of prenuptial agreements is an area that can be fraught with complexity and danger for the lawyers involved. These issues are greatly magnified when the agreements involve international couples. Private Wealth Services Attorney Mark Haranzo discussed how best to approach these agreements, addressing such topics as potential jurisdictions; considerations of governing law, including the understanding of the family laws in the potential jurisdictions; and the requirements and enforceability of prenuptial agreements in each jurisdiction, as well as selection and collaboration with experts in those jurisdictions.

Cross Border Prenuptial Agreements: Navigating The Dangerous Shoals Of Love, Wealth And Marriage Involving Multiple Countries Of Origin, Domicile And Residence

Duration: 51:39

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.