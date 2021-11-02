United States:
Cross Border Prenuptial Agreements: Navigating The Dangerous Shoals Of Love, Wealth And Marriage Involving Multiple Countries Of Origin, Domicile And Residence
02 November 2021
Holland & Knight
The drafting and negotiation of prenuptial agreements is an area
that can be fraught with complexity and danger for the lawyers
involved. These issues are greatly magnified when the agreements
involve international couples. Private Wealth Services Attorney
Mark Haranzo discussed how best to approach these agreements,
addressing such topics as potential jurisdictions; considerations
of governing law, including the understanding of the family laws in
the potential jurisdictions; and the requirements and
enforceability of prenuptial agreements in each jurisdiction, as
well as selection and collaboration with experts in those
jurisdictions.
Duration: 51:39
