Adopted Telemedicine Rules

The below rules were adopted to establish the standards for providing services through telemedicine and telehealth for the following licensees:

53 N.J.R. 1283(a) : licensees of the State Board of Marriage and Family Therapy Examiners

licensees of the State Board of Marriage and Family Therapy Examiners 53 N.J.R. 1285(a) : licensees of the Professional Counselor Committee of the State Board of Marriage and Family Therapy Examiners

licensees of the Professional Counselor Committee of the State Board of Marriage and Family Therapy Examiners 53 N.J.R. 1288(a) : physician assistants licensed by the State Board of Medical Examiners (the "BME")

physician assistants licensed by the State Board of Medical Examiners (the "BME") 53 N.J.R. 1290(a): electrologists licensed by the Electrologists Advisory Committee and the BME

The New Jersey Nurse Licensure Compact

53 N.J.R. 936(b): In 2019, New Jersey entered the Nurse Licensure Compact. The Compact is an agreement between states in which nurses licensed in one member state ("home state") may work in another member state ("remote state") without obtaining a license in the remote state. To effectuate the Compact, the Board of Nursing adopted new rules to establish the procedures for applying for licenses with multistate privileges.

Hospices and Unused Medications

53 N.J.R. 700(b): This adopted rule establishes standards to which a hospice must adhere to in the event it elects to accept and dispose of surrendered prescription medications of its patients. For example, the hospice must establish detailed written procedures that identifyies and limits which licensed professional may accept the surrendered prescription medications.

American Society for Radiation Oncology

53 N.J.R. 703(a): This adopted rule adds the American Society for Radiation Oncology ("ASTRO") as a recognized accrediting body from which ambulatory care facilities and hospitals can obtain the mandatory accreditation of their radiation oncology programs and services.

Pharmacology and APNs

53 N.J.R. 937(a): This adopted rule requires an applicant for certification as an advanced practice nurse to complete six hours in pharmacology related to controlled dangerous substances, including education in pharmacologic therapy, addiction prevention and management, and issues concerning opioid drugs.

Reimbursement Codes for Podiatry

53 N.J.R. 1001(b): This adopted rule updates the reimbursement code information for podiatry services, such that the Healthcare Common Procedure Coding System ("HCPCS") procedure codes reflect the current codes authorized by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services ("CMS") and the reimbursement amounts provided by the Medicaid/NJ FamilyCare fee-for-service program.

Changes to Standards for Developmental Disabilities

53 N.J.R. 1145(b): This adopted rule sets forth the family maintenance standard, medical cost standard, tuition deduction standard, and the cost of care and maintenance rates that shall be used in the determination of eligibility and the contribution to care and maintenance of individuals residentially placed by the Division of Developmental Disabilities and their legally responsible relatives for the period beginning January 1, 2021.

