Partner Judy Poller, a co-chair of Pryor Cashman's Family Law Group, has been listed in the Spear's 500 2021 Family Law Index. Spear's is a bimonthly internationally distributed British magazine for high-net-worth individuals. The highly sought-after distinction names Judy among the top Family Law practitioners in the world. According to their website:

The Spear's 500 is your guide to the best private client advisers. From wealth managers to family lawyers and property advisers to fine wine experts, Spear's offers you advice on the advisers. Spear's publishes indices of the top advisers from a range of different fields. [...] Rankings are drawn up on the basis of peer nominations, client feedback, telephone and face-to-face interviews, data supplied by firms, as well as information gathered by the Spear's editorial and research teams.

The Spear's database of advisers has grown each year since the inception of the Spear's 500 in 2006 and now includes more than 1,800 advisers. Spear's indices cover advisers from the UK, US, Switzerland, Jersey, Guernsey, Isle of Man, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Singapore and Hong Kong.

Learn more about the publication through the resource links below.

Resources

Spear's 500 Family Law Index

Spear's 500 Research guidelines

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.