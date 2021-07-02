ARTICLE

In this special pro bono episode of MoFo Perspectives, MoFo associates Spencer McManus and Karen Leung speak with partner Derek Foran and National Abortion Federation (NAF) Chief Program Officer Melissa Fowler about their long, hard-fought legal battle to prevent the release of a smear campaign against abortion providers by anti-abortion extremists. They discuss the challenges and the nuances of the case, which eventually resulted in Judge William H. Orrick III of the Northern District of California granting summary judgment on behalf of our client National Abortion Federation and issuing a permanent injunction, preventing the release of the tapes.

