United States:
Winston & Strawn Launches Let's Talk Lending (Podcast)
15 July 2021
Winston & Strawn LLP
We are pleased to announce that Winston & Strawn has
launched Let's Talk Lending, a podcast for finance and lending
industry professionals. Our attorneys will cover topics ranging
from LIBOR replacements, how ESG is shaping the finance industry,
consumer loan finance in different parts of the world, and
everything in between.
