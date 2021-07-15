We are pleased to announce that Winston & Strawn has launched Let's Talk Lending, a podcast for finance and lending industry professionals. Our attorneys will cover topics ranging from LIBOR replacements, how ESG is shaping the finance industry, consumer loan finance in different parts of the world, and everything in between.

