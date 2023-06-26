Senior Associate Stephen Udagawa was recently featured as a panel member on an episode of the Crime Stories with Nancy Grace podcast discussing his work as a felony prosecutor on the Julie Schenecker murder trial.

During the podcast, they discuss the Veronica Youngblood murder trial and compare it to the Julie Schenecker murder trial that Stephen Udagawa tried in 2014. In both cases, both defendants were accused of shooting and killing their two children. Both defendants went on trial for murder in the first degree, and both defendants argued that they were not guilty by reason of insanity.

