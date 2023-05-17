ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Special Counsel Marcus Childress joined MSNBC's Deadline with Nicolle Wallace for a roundtable discussion about the jury conviction of four Proud Boys members for seditious conspiracy for their role in the January 6th insurrection. While serving on the January 6th Committee, Marcus was a member of the team which investigated the role the Proud Boys, Oath Keepers, and other extremist groups played in the insurrection.

slef self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.