United States:
Interview With Mark Koulogeorge, Managing General Partner Of MK Capital (Podcast)
Mark Koulogeorge is the managing general
partner for MK Capital, an early and growth-state venture capital
firm that primarily invests in disruptive business-to-business
software and technology companies in their A and B stage. In this
episode of Client Conversations With Craig Budner, Craig and Mark
discuss Mark's career as a venture capitalist, his cancer
diagnosis and how it has impacted his life, as well as technology
in today's society, books recommendations, and more.
