Mark Koulogeorge is the managing general partner for MK Capital, an early and growth-state venture capital firm that primarily invests in disruptive business-to-business software and technology companies in their A and B stage. In this episode of Client Conversations With Craig Budner, Craig and Mark discuss Mark's career as a venture capitalist, his cancer diagnosis and how it has impacted his life, as well as technology in today's society, books recommendations, and more.

