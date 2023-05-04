We're pleased to feature Renée Fuller in this episode of Wolf Greenfield's Alumni Spotlight series. Renée started at Wolf Greenfield as a technology specialist in 2012 and left as an associate in 2019. She was part of the firm's Chemical & Materials Technologies Practice.

Today, Renée serves as Senior Counsel at Bristol Myers Squibb. Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to discover, develop, and deliver innovative medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases.

Here are some highlights from Renée's turn in the Alumni Spotlight on IP Talk with Wolf Greenfield.

  • 00:51 - An overview of Renée's current role at Bristol Myers Squibb
  • 02:07 - Renée's passion for innovation
  • 03:02 - Making the transition from working at a law firm to becoming in-house counsel
  • 04:26 - How Renée's role at Wolf Greenfield prepared her for her current role
  • 05:16 - What sets Wolf Greenfield apart from other law firms
  • 06: 34 - What advice Renée would give to her 20-year-old self
  • 07:13 - Renée's dream destination for a leisure trip

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.