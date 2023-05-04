United States:
Episode 22: Alumni Spotlight: Renée Fuller (Podcast)
04 May 2023
Wolf, Greenfield & Sacks, P.C.
We're pleased to feature Renée Fuller in this episode of Wolf
Greenfield's Alumni Spotlight series. Renée started at
Wolf Greenfield as a technology specialist in 2012 and left as an
associate in 2019. She was part of the firm's Chemical &
Materials Technologies Practice.
Today, Renée serves as Senior Counsel at Bristol Myers
Squibb. Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company
whose mission is to discover, develop, and deliver innovative
medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases.
Here are some highlights from Renée's turn in the
Alumni Spotlight on IP Talk with Wolf Greenfield.
- 00:51 - An overview of Renée's
current role at Bristol Myers Squibb
- 02:07 - Renée's passion for
innovation
- 03:02 - Making the transition from working at
a law firm to becoming in-house counsel
- 04:26 - How Renée's role at Wolf
Greenfield prepared her for her current role
- 05:16 - What sets Wolf Greenfield apart from
other law firms
- 06: 34 - What advice Renée would give
to her 20-year-old self
- 07:13 - Renée's dream destination
for a leisure trip
