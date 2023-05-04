self

We're pleased to feature Renée Fuller in this episode of Wolf Greenfield's Alumni Spotlight series. Renée started at Wolf Greenfield as a technology specialist in 2012 and left as an associate in 2019. She was part of the firm's Chemical & Materials Technologies Practice.

Today, Renée serves as Senior Counsel at Bristol Myers Squibb. Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to discover, develop, and deliver innovative medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases.

Here are some highlights from Renée's turn in the Alumni Spotlight on IP Talk with Wolf Greenfield.

00:51 - An overview of Renée's current role at Bristol Myers Squibb

- An overview of Renée's current role at Bristol Myers Squibb 02:07 - Renée's passion for innovation

- Renée's passion for innovation 03:02 - Making the transition from working at a law firm to becoming in-house counsel

- Making the transition from working at a law firm to becoming in-house counsel 04:26 - How Renée's role at Wolf Greenfield prepared her for her current role

- How Renée's role at Wolf Greenfield prepared her for her current role 05:16 - What sets Wolf Greenfield apart from other law firms

- What sets Wolf Greenfield apart from other law firms 06: 34 - What advice Renée would give to her 20-year-old self

- What advice Renée would give to her 20-year-old self 07:13 - Renée's dream destination for a leisure trip

