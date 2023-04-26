United States:
2023 ESG Survey (Video)
26 April 2023
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
We have assembled a collection of articles that focus on what we
believe are key ESG issues for 2023. In these materials, we touch
on ongoing efforts to diversify our boardrooms and C-suites;
examine the evolving landscape relative to greenwashing and
greenhushing risks; consider the growing pushback against ESG and
how to avoid attendant legal risks; and provide our thoughts on the
recently concluded COP 27 in Egypt and some high-level
expectations regarding what to expect for COP 28.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Law Department Performance from United States
Thinking About Adding Nonequity Partners?
ORBA
Smaller law firms that are reluctant to add more equity partners may consider creating nonequity partnerships to reward and retain high-performing associates and lure in laterals.
Pro Bono Impact Report
Winston & Strawn LLP
This year's report contains stories that illustrate the immense impact Winston's long-standing commitment to serving the public interest has in the lives of our pro bono clients.
Meet MoFo's Diverse IP Litigators: Shaelyn Dawson
Morrison & Foerster LLP
Shaelyn Dawson is an associate in MoFo's San Francisco office. Her practice focuses on representing clients in copyright and patent cases in the electronics, semiconductor, and pharmaceutical industries.
Time-Strategy Or Stamina?
Catalyst Consulting
The December 20th, 2014 issue of The Economist featured a thoughtful article on "Why is Everyone So Busy?" Yet the article was frustrating because it did not offer solutions as such.