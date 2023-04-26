ARTICLE

We have assembled a collection of articles that focus on what we believe are key ESG issues for 2023. In these materials, we touch on ongoing efforts to diversify our boardrooms and C-suites; examine the evolving landscape relative to greenwashing and greenhushing risks; consider the growing pushback against ESG and how to avoid attendant legal risks; and provide our thoughts on the recently concluded COP 27 in Egypt and some high-level expectations regarding what to expect for COP 28.

