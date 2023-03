Seyfarth associates Heriberto Alvarez, Jr. and Anne Purkey-Deller were featured in Puget Sound Business Journal's 2023 "Next Generation in Law," which spotlights the next generation of lawyers shaping the legal industry in the Pacific Northwest. You can read Purkey-Deller's full profile here. Alavarez's profile will be published in April.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.