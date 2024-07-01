ARTICLE
1 July 2024

How To Transition From The EAR To The ITAR Like A Pro

Alexandra Baj and Judy Wang authored an article for Export Compliance Manager titled "How to Transition from the EAR to the ITAR Like a Pro." The June 2024 article covers a scenario in which a company that primarily produces products subject to the US Export Administration Regulations (EAR) begins developing a US International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR) item, and what that means in terms of compliance. The article walks through the checklist for an in-house manager related to ITAR compliance, including understanding jurisdiction and classification, obtaining a license, controlling the technical data, and developing a technology control plan.

