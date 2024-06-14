Wiley is a preeminent law firm wired into Washington. We advise Fortune 500 corporations, trade associations, and individuals in all industries on legal matters converging at the intersection of government, business, and technological innovation. Our attorneys and public policy advisors are respected and have nuanced insights into the mindsets of agencies, regulators, and lawmakers. We are the best-kept secret in DC for many of the most innovative and transformational companies, business groups, and nonprofit organizations. From autonomous vehicles to blockchain technologies, we combine our focused industry knowledge and unmatched understanding of Washington to anticipate challenges, craft policies, and formulate solutions for emerging innovators and industries.

self Wiley Podcast · Making Trade Inclusive for All Americans: A Conversation with Michelle Trong Perrin-Steinberg of SAP

Wiley International Trade partner Derick Holt sits down with Michelle Trong Perrin-Steinberg, SAP's Chief Export Controls/Sanctions Legal Counsel for North and South America, to discuss the recent changes in export regulations and their impact on global trade, the alignment of SAP's functional teams such as the cloud business group and international trade regulations, and how to balance the priorities of enabling business and managing risk. Michelle also discusses her background and expertise in ensuring compliance with trade laws, and how working in higher education shaped her career going forward.

