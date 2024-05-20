ARTICLE
20 May 2024

No More Postcards To OFAC In 2024: Unpacking OFAC's New Reporting Procedures

SM
Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton
Contributor
Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton logo
Sheppard Mullin is a full service Global 100 firm with over 1,000 attorneys in 16 offices located in the United States, Europe and Asia. Since 1927, companies have turned to Sheppard Mullin to handle corporate and technology matters, high stakes litigation and complex financial transactions. In the US, the firm’s clients include more than half of the Fortune 100.
Explore
On May 10, 2024, The Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has released a new proposed rule which would make significant changes to OFAC's standard reporting, record-keeping...
United States International Law
Photo of J. Scott Maberry
Photo of Julien Blanquart
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

On May 10, 2024, The Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has released a new proposed rule which would make significant changes to OFAC's standard reporting, record-keeping, and license applications under U.S. sanction programs.

Key Takeaways

Below, we provide an overview of the key changes contained in the proposed rule:

  • Electronic Only, Please! Eliminates the option to submit reports by mail; only electronic submissions will be accepted.
  • Prompt Reporting Required. Mandates the reporting of any blocked property that is either unblocked or transferred, within 10 business days following the action.
  • All Transactions Welcome Here! Covers the reporting of rejected "transactions," defined to include all dealings involving securities, checks, foreign exchange, and the sale or purchase of goods or services.
  • No Info? No Problem (Sometimes). Clarifies that if information normally required by OFAC is not readily available at the time a transaction is rejected, it is not mandatory for that information to be reported.
  • Direct Contact. Designates a contact point for questions about OFAC's general licenses, at ofacreport@treasury.gov.

Next Steps

Stakeholders can submit written comments on the proposed rule via the Federal eRulemaking Portal or, ironically, by mail to OFAC until June 10, 2024. The proposed rule (incorporating any changes OFAC may make based on comments on this interim final rule) will become effective August 8, 2024.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of J. Scott Maberry
J. Scott Maberry
Photo of Julien Blanquart
Julien Blanquart
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
ARTICLE
20 May 2024

No More Postcards To OFAC In 2024: Unpacking OFAC's New Reporting Procedures

United States International Law
Contributor
Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton logo
Sheppard Mullin is a full service Global 100 firm with over 1,000 attorneys in 16 offices located in the United States, Europe and Asia. Since 1927, companies have turned to Sheppard Mullin to handle corporate and technology matters, high stakes litigation and complex financial transactions. In the US, the firm’s clients include more than half of the Fortune 100.
Explore
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More