19 May 2024

Economic Sanctions Law: Similarities And Differences Between The U.S. And French Approach With A Special Focus On Russia (Video)

We were pleased to partner with the French American Chamber of Commerce to present a one-hour discussion that focused on the stakes of navigating the economic sanctions...
We were pleased to partner with the French American Chamber of Commerce to present a one-hour discussion that focused on the stakes of navigating the economic sanctions landscape in different jurisdictions, highlighting the similarities and differences between French, European Union, and U.S. sanctions programs with particular reference to comparative perspectives on the enactment and enforcement of sanctions against Russia.

Daniel B. Pickard, the Chair of Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC's International Trade and National Security Practice moderated the discussion between Amanda Wetzel, a Buchanan Associate based in Philadelphia, and Roxane Castro, a Paris-based Partner of Navacelle, a French disputes firm with an international reach focusing on white-collar crime, compliance, investigations and arbitration.

Amanda and Roxane are U.S. and French nationals respectively, are dually educated in U.S. and French law, and have practiced on both sides of the Atlantic. Roxane is a current member of the Paris and New York bars, and Amanda is a current member of the Pennsylvania and New York bars. Amanda practiced as a member of the Paris bar while resident in Paris. They have deep experience to share on sanctions law as well as other comparative aspects of French and American law.

View the recording here or below.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

