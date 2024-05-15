ARTICLE
15 May 2024

Global Trade Talks – Expanded U.S. Sanctions And Export Control Authorities Included In The Ukraine, Israel, And Taiwan Aid Bills (Podcast)

In this session, hosts and International Trade Practice Leaders Nicole Simonian and Dj Wolff talk with Crowell lawyers Jeremy Iloulian and Laurel Saito about the significant new sanctions and export control authorities included in the recently enacted National Security Supplemental fiscal package. While this legislation is best known for providing U.S. foreign aid commitments for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan, it also contains critical trade related provisions that (i) expand the statute of limitations for U.S. sanctions violations; (ii) give the President new authorities to coordinate sanction efforts with the US and UK; (iii) expand sanctions and export controls on Iran (with some targeting Chinese financial institutions); and (iv) provide for new sanctions authorities targeting terror groups.

Listen: Crowell.com | PodBean | SoundCloud | Apple Podcasts

