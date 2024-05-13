ARTICLE
13 May 2024

Chancery Orders LLC's Dissolution As Sanction

MJ
Morris James LLP
Contributor
Morris James LLP logo
Morris James is a leading provider of sophisticated legal services with 70 lawyers located in six offices throughout Delaware. We are a full service firm helping Delaware corporations, businesses and private clients address complex legal concerns. Our clients-first philosophy, multi-disciplinary approach and collective experience earn us high regard from clients, peers and the business community
Explore
The Court of Chancery has broad power to address litigation misconduct. This sanctions order arose out of litigation concerning a loan to a start-up Delaware LLC in the medical research field.
United States International Law
Photo of Albert J. Carroll
Photo of Barnaby Grzaslewicz
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Kaufman v. DNARx LLC, C.A. No. 2022-0968-KSJM; C.A. No. 2022-0982-KSJM (Del. Ch. Dec. 29, 2023) (ORDER)
The Court of Chancery has broad power to address litigation misconduct. This sanctions order arose out of litigation concerning a loan to a start-up Delaware LLC in the medical research field. The litigation misconduct by the defendant LLC included lying, destroying evidence, and ignoring numerous court orders. Finding the defendant's actions egregious and deplorable, the Court entered an extreme sanction—dissolution of the LLC and a liquidation process overseen by a court-appointed receiver.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Albert J. Carroll
Albert J. Carroll
Photo of Barnaby Grzaslewicz
Barnaby Grzaslewicz
ARTICLE
13 May 2024

Chancery Orders LLC's Dissolution As Sanction

United States International Law
Contributor
Morris James LLP logo
Morris James is a leading provider of sophisticated legal services with 70 lawyers located in six offices throughout Delaware. We are a full service firm helping Delaware corporations, businesses and private clients address complex legal concerns. Our clients-first philosophy, multi-disciplinary approach and collective experience earn us high regard from clients, peers and the business community
Explore
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More