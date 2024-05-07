David Stetson authored an article that appeared in Export Compliance Manager titled "Compliance Obligations for Non-US Companies – A focus of US Agencies." The article, focused on the US government's recently published "Tri-Seal Compliance Note," discusses the ongoing increases both in the compliance risks non-US companies face and in the US government's appetite to take civil or criminal enforcement action against non-US violators, and compliance program considerations for companies to take into account.

Read the full article at Export Compliance Manager (subscription required).

