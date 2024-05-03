The U.S. antiboycott laws prohibit U.S. entities and persons from taking certain actions with the intent to comply with, further, or support unsanctioned foreign boycotts, with a primary focus on the boycott of Israel by the Arab League. In certain instances, the regulations further require U.S. persons to report requests to participate in boycotts. These antiboycott laws and regulations are administered by the Office of Anti-Boycott Compliance (OAC), a subdivision of the Department of Commerce, Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS), and the Department of Treasury. The antiboycott provisions administered by Treasury regulate activities of U.S. corporate taxpayers and, in certain instances, extend to non-U.S. affiliate companies. The Commerce antiboycott provisions regulate activities of U.S. persons engaged in commerce, whether interstate or foreign.

Our latest eBook provides the antiboycott basics, including both Commerce antiboycott provisions and Treasury antiboycott provisions. Navigating the Law: U.S. Antiboycott Handbook shares antiboycott information covering jurisdiction, activities prohibited, exceptions, due diligence, reporting and penalties, among other important related matters.

For assistance with antiboycott and export control matters, Buchanan's team of national security and tax attorneys are here to help. In addition to assisting clients with antiboycott and export control matters, our attorneys also counsel clients on a wide variety of trade and tax-related matters, including, but not limited to, U.S. economic sanctions, the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, the Foreign Agents Registration Act, and Foreign Ownership, Control, or Influence (FOCI) issues.

Download the Handbook

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.